February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Schoolboy in serious condition after being hit by car at crossing

By Gina Agapiou00

A 14-year-old student on Thursday was hit and seriously injured by a car while trying to cross the street in Liopetri in the Famagusta district.

The teenager was at a crossing point on the Liopetri to Frenaros road around 1.40pm, said police but they were unable to clarify whether it was a pelican or a zebra crossing, the former which is controlled by traffic lights.

He was hit by a car trying to overtake the school bus the student had just exited.

An ambulance was called and the boy was taken to the Famagusta general hospital.

Reports said he was in serious condition.

Information on the driver of the car was not immediately available.



Related posts

European Commission laments Cyprus’ high greenhouse emissions

Gina Agapiou

Papadakis files lawsuit against Edek expulsion

Nick Theodoulou

Varosha property owners told: stop Turkey, make immediate claims to property commission

Evie Andreou

Burglar in critical condition after fight with homeowner

Jonathan Shkurko

President ‘sets example’, offers parts of Troodos summer residence for Covid-19 quarantine (Updated)

George Psyllides

Free walking tours for nature lovers

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign