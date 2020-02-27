February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with Timi explosion

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Thursday evening arrested a second man in connection with an explosion occurring a week ago in the village of Timi, Paphos district.

The man was described only as being 25 years old.

He is suspected of involvement in an explosion that took place outside the home of a 26-year-old woman on the night of February 20.

Police said a makeshift explosive device had been planted next to the woman’s parked car. The bomb detonated around 10pm.

Earlier, authorities had placed under arrest a 26-year-old man, with whom the woman said she had personal differences.

Both suspects deny any involvement.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Police seeking man in connection with kidnap

Staff Reporter

Three more being tested for coronavirus in Limassol

Elias Hazou

Some Gesy doctors are potential tax cheats, inland revenue boss says

Elias Hazou

Two TPAO officials added to EU sanctions list

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Finland to take 175 asylum seekers from Cyprus and other Med countries

Source: Cyprus News Agency

EAC workers to stage two-hour strike on March 12

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign