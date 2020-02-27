February 27, 2020

Technical fault grounds plane carrying Apoel fans to Switzerland

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A plane carrying around 100 Apoel fans who were travelling to Switzerland for their team’s game against Basel on Thursday was forced to land at Paphos after developing technical problems.

The Larnaca-Basel charter flight departed on Thursday at 8am and was supposed to land at 12.05pm local time.

Instead, the pilot had to land at Paphos airport at 8.50am after activating the safety protocols in use when technical problems arise. In this case, the problem was decompression in the cabin.

The passengers and the crew on board had to return to Larnaca by bus.

It remains unclear when or if the flight will take place.



