February 27, 2020

Three more being tested for coronavirus in Limassol

By Elias Hazou00
Limassol hospital

Late on Thursday three other persons visited Limassol general hospital and were being tested for the coronavirus Covid-19.

The three had recently returned to Cyprus from northern Italy.

Two are a couple; the third person exhibited flu-like symptoms, health officials said.

Three others were earlier quarantined at Limassol hospital and will be transferred to Troodos.

All three tested negative for Covid-19 but will remain confined as a precaution.

The state is using the government homes on Troodos as a first step after a couple of communities objected to having quarantine units in their areas.



