February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three people test negative for coronavirus, minister says

By Annette Chrysostomou0157
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou at the Ledra St crossing (Christos Theodorides)

Three people who had travelled to Italy recently and came in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case have tested negative for covid19, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday.

They will however, remain quarantined for 14 days as a precaution, he said on Twitter.

One of them was a woman who was admitted to hospital at 7pm on Wednesday after she came into direct contact with the confirmed case in Italy, the health ministry said.

The incident occurred one week ago, and the woman will spend another week in hospital until the 14-day incubation period is over.

The other two were tested for the same reason.

A suspected incident in the north also tested negative, it was announced on Thursday.

The case concerned a woman from Iran. The Greek Cypriot member of the bicommuncal technical committee on health, Leonidas Fylactou, said he had been informed that she had tested negative for the covid19 virus.

 



Related posts

Missing woman found

Staff Reporter

Position on Varosha ‘very clear’ and unchanged, Security Council President says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Yet another delay before traffic cameras introduced

Jean Christou

Our View: House president hardly the man to be pushing MPs’ code of conduct

CM: Our View

Elderly woman killed in car crash

Nick Theodoulou

Woman tested for virus, students return home, more staff at crossing points (Update 6)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign