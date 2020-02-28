Cyprus Mail

February 28, 2020

Manchester United will face Austrian side LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League following Friday’s draw in Nyon.

Fellow Premier League side Wolves take on Olympiacos, while Rangers face Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Rangers will be at Ibrox for the first leg on March 12, with Wolves and Manchester United away from home. The second legs will take place on March 19.

With no seedings or country protection, the draw could have pitted two of the British clubs against each other, but they were kept apart in what looks a favourable outcome.

However, United’s little-known opponents LASK are currently top of the Austrian Bundesliga, while Olympiacos knocked out Arsenal with an extra-time winner at the Emirates on Thursday.

Rangers will be buoyed by their last-32 victory over Braga as they taken on Leverkusen, who are fifth in the Bundesliga, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Below is the complete list of fixtures after the draw for the Europa League last-16 in Nyon:

Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen

Olympiakos v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe

Sevilla v AS Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt or RB Salzburg v Basel

LASK v Manchester United



