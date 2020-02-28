February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Artificial intelligence, something to celebrate or fear?

By Rosie Charalambous06069

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Is Artificial Intelligence something to celebrate – or fear? Theoretical physicist Prof Marc Mezard discusses the pros and cons
        • How did different faiths and communities interact under Ottoman rule in Cyprus?

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

 



