February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Bank of Cyprus wins European award

By Press Release00
CEO Panicos Nicolaou, Chairman Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou, Director of Compliance Marios Skandalis

The Bank of Cyprus received the Special Recognition Award ‘Banking Governance Europe 2020’ in the European financial services sector by the magazine and website Ethical Boardroom which recognised outstanding leadership abilities of European corporate boards that ensure strong corporate governance plays an important role in protecting and maximising long-term value for all stakeholders.

“High-level corporate governance contributes to the long-term performance of businesses. Businesses need to improve their governance practices and inform us when they decide to demonstrate their positive impact on the economy and the wider society of their country,” Ethical Boardroom said.

In 2018, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) updated the UK Corporate Governance Code and observed that too many large listed companies had prioritised ‘strict compliance’, without however, improving or enhancing corporate culture and diversity or seriously considering the views of shareholders and the public.

The Financial Reporting Council encouraged companies to focus more on the results of the Code’s 2020 implementation, “in particular on the effectiveness and decision-making of the Board, and how this has led to lasting benefits for shareholders and stakeholders in general.”

The award recognises the bank’s efforts to reshape the future of the Cyprus banking environment through a sustainable growth based on best international standards and practices of good governance.

Bank of Cyprus is the first Cypriot organisation to win a best banking governance award on a European level!

The Bank of Cyprus is committed to zero-tolerance towards any form of non-compliance with policies, regulations or misbehaviours.

 



