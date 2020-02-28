February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Crossing to close for seven days to prevent spread of Covid-19

By Evie Andreou00

The crossings of Ledra street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia will close for seven days as of Saturday as part of measures to prevent the coronavirus, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced on Friday.

The minister, following a cabinet meeting to discuss measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said the government has already informed the UN and the British Bases on the decision.

The minister said the measure aims at protecting both communities.

 



