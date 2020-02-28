February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus records lower rates of overcrowding than other EU states

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Cyprus has the second lowest rate of nationals living in overcrowded households among EU member states after Ireland and the lowest rate of non-EU citizens living in overcrowded conditions, newly published Eurostat figures show.

In the European Union, 35 per cent of non-EU citizens were living in overcrowded households in 2018, meaning they did not have the number of rooms appropriate to the size of the household. By contrast, this rate was 17 per cent for nationals.

Among EU member states, the overcrowding rate recorded for non-EU citizens was the highest in Bulgaria (60 per cent), Croatia (59 per cent), Poland (56 per cent) and Greece (55 per cent). The lowest rates were observed in Malta (8 per cent) and Cyprus (5 per cent).

The highest overcrowding rates for nationals were recorded in Romania (47 per cent), Bulgaria (44 per cent), Latvia (42 per cent) and Croatia (41 per cent), while the lowest were in Cyprus (2 per cent) and Ireland (1 per cent).

The overcrowding rate is defined on the basis of the number of rooms available to a household, the household’s size, family situation and the ages of its members.



