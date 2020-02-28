February 28, 2020

Cyprus repays IMF loan early, saving €13.4 million

Cyprus fully repaid an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan on Thursday, which had been granted to the country in the period 2013-2016, the government announced on Friday.

According to a written statement, the total repayment amounted to €716.67 million.

The early repayment of the loan, combined with its financing through a 20-year bond with an interest rate of 0.625% is expected to yield Cyprus total savings of €13.4 million over the period 2020-2025.

“This transaction has been positively valued by international investors, as a strong indication of the momentum of the Cypriot economy in recent years,” the statement said.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

