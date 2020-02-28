February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus residents urged not to travel abroad unless absolutely necessary

By Gina Agapiou00

The foreign ministry on Friday urged Cyprus residents to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary as a precautionary measure against the spreading of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Citizens who are abroad or do plan to travel overseas are advised to avoid visiting countries with a large number of reported coronavirus cases. The announcement also urged people to limit excursions to a minimum.

Countries to be avoided are China, North Korea, Iran, Japan, and affected area of Italy.

Travellers coming from the above countries who experience symptoms similar to the new coronavirus will be examined and tested by the health services upon their arrival on the island. Those who experience symptoms within 14 days should contact 1420.

Cypriot citizens who live, visited or are considering visiting the most affected countries are urged  to follow the updates on the virus from the media, follow the relevant guidelines and take some individual precautionary safety measures.

All citizens who consider travelling abroad should visit www.oikade.gov.cy and register in the system.

In cases of emergency, Cypriot citizens can contact the foreign ministry crisis management department on +35 7 22801000 operating 24/7 and the Consular Services of the foreign ministry on +35 7 22651113 at 7.30am to 8.30am and 3pm to 4pm on weekdays.

The contact information of the Cyprus diplomatic missions abroad can be found at www.mfa.gov.cy.

For non-urgent inquiries Cypriot citizens can call +357 22-651000 during office hours.



