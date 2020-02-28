February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus residents urged to limit travelling around if visiting virus-hit countries

By Gina Agapiou0200

The foreign ministry on Friday urged Cyprus residents who are abroad or who plan to go abroad to avoid extensive travel if visiting virus-hit counties unless absolutely necessary, just as a precaution.

People are also advised to avoid visiting countries with a large number of reported coronavirus cases. The announcement also urged people to limit travelling around to a minimum when they do go abroad.

Countries to be avoided are China, North Korea, Iran, Japan, and northern Italy.

Travellers coming from the above countries who experience symptoms similar to the new coronavirus will be examined and tested by the health services upon their arrival on the island. Those who experience symptoms within 14 days should contact 1420.

Cypriot citizens who live, visited or are considering visiting the most affected countries are urged  to follow the updates on the virus from the media, follow the relevant guidelines and take some individual precautionary safety measures.

All citizens who consider travelling abroad should visit www.oikade.gov.cy and register in the system.

In cases of emergency, Cypriot citizens can contact the foreign ministry crisis management department on +35 7 22801000 operating 24/7 and the Consular Services of the foreign ministry on +35 7 22651113 at 7.30am to 8.30am and 3pm to 4pm on weekdays.

The contact information of the Cyprus diplomatic missions abroad can be found at www.mfa.gov.cy.

For non-urgent inquiries Cypriot citizens can call +357 22-651000 during office hours.



