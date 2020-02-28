February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Deok union offers its summer houses to be used for quarantine

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Labour union Deok on Friday offered its holiday facilities to be used to quarantine people who may have the coronavirus.

They offered the facilities for those who have been in contact with people infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms of the disease.

The union made the decision after a call for help from the government.

In a statement, Deok said the decision “is an act of social responsibility and solidarity with the workers and the Cypriot people.

“We strongly believe that the responsibility for tackling the problem of the transmission of the coronavirus lies not only with the government but with all of us social entities, political parties and businessmen alike. That is why we call on everyone to avoid prejudice and excessive phobias and to support decisively the government’s action plan to fight coronavirus.”

Deok stressed that people to be accommodated in their facilities are only those without symptoms and as soon as they develop symptoms patients will immediately removed to state hospitals while the site will be disinfected.

Last week residents of Kannavia protested against the allocation of the Sek union’s holiday village in the area for quarantine purposes although the site was only going to be used for people with no symptoms of Covid-19.

On Thursday the government announced it will use state-owned houses in Troodos including parts of the presidential summer residence to house quarantined people.

 



Related posts

Crossings to close for seven days to prevent spread of Covid-19

Evie Andreou

Women footballers outline problems to KOA head

Annette Chrysostomou

Deputy minister of innovation sworn in

Nick Theodoulou

Morphou bishop says coronavirus the result of sin (video)

Evie Andreou

Cyprus repays IMF loan early, saving €13.4 million

Source: Cyprus News Agency

President offers help as two die in hospital fire in north Nicosia (updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign