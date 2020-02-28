February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Deputy minister of innovation sworn in

By Nick Theodoulou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos was officially sworn in as a ceremony at the presidential palace on Friday.

“The ministries created after independence cannot meet the challenges facing a modern state,” President Nicos Anastasiades said.

He pointed out that the elimination of overlapping responsibilities by various ministries will make the government more effective.

The president also stressed that Cyprus cannot afford to be idle in the face of the digital developments around the world.

The ceremony was held ahead of the new deputy department’s launch on March 1, the creation of which was approved by a House plenary session in early February.

“The establishment of the deputy ministry as a strong and specialised central body and the policies that govern both research, innovation and digital policy are a necessity that is now becoming a reality,” Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said at the time.

One of the main goals of the new deputy department is to coordinate various projects and services under one roof. It will bring together the Department of Information Technology Services and the Electronic Communications Department.

This is the third deputy ministry, following the creation of a deputy shipping ministry in 2018 and a deputy tourism ministry in 2019.



