February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

First British national dies from coronavirus in Japan

By Reuters News Service00
Medical workers in protective suits.

A man who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship has become the first British national to die from the coronavirus.

Japan’s health ministry said the latest death brought deaths from the virus in the country to eleven, including six who were on board the cruise ship, which has over 700 cases of the virus.

The Diamond Princess run by Carnival Japan Inc, docked in Yokohama on Feb. 3. Britain‘s foreign ministry declined comment. The Japanese government did not supply the name of the dead man.

The new coronavirus which emerged in Wuhan, China, in December has infected tens of thousands of people.

Earlier, health authorities in the United Kingdom said the country now has 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus after Wales identified its first case and two new cases were found in England.



Related posts

‘The world is on fire,’ Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally

Reuters News Service

Biggest explosion ‘since Big Bang’ detected by astronomers

Press Association

WHO warns of coronavirus spreading worldwide as five countries report first cases (Update)

Reuters News Service

Russia sends warships to Syria, blames Ankara for killing of Turkish troops

Reuters News Service

Turkish media says several hundred migrants walking towards Greek and Bulgarian border (Update)

Reuters News Service

Turkey, with more dead troops, won’t stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe -official

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign