Four crossings to close for a week to prevent spread of Covid-19 (Update 1)

The crossings at Ledra Street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia will close for seven days as of Saturday as part of measures to prevent an possible spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced on Friday.

The minister, following a cabinet meeting to discuss measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said the government had already informed the UN and the British Bases on the decision.

The minister said the measure aimed at protecting both communities and not just Greek Cypriots, or those living in the government-controlled areas.

The minister said President Nicos Anastasiades informed Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci of the decision to close down the four crossings.

The crossings at Ledra Street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia will close at 6am on Saturday for seven days, Ioannou said. The measure will be reassessed.

The rest, Ayios Dhometios, Ledra Palace and Kato Pyrgos, will remain open to continue to serve their purpose and will be additionally manned by trained staff, such as nurses and ambulance staff, to help with screenings of those crossing.

“Our aim is not to make things more difficult for people, so these (crossings) were chosen so that geographically everyone can be served,” the minister said.

Ioannou also reiterated that it was not a matter of whether a coronavirus case would be confirmed in Cyprus but when.

“This is to be expected, as we are now talking about (the virus) spreading everywhere,” the minister said.

He added that epidemiological data says that whatever measures are taken at entry points are only 25 per cent effectiveness. “So, both as the health ministry and as the government, we need to inform the public that the possibility of it happening is realistic.”

In the meantime, Akinci reportedly told Anastasiades he was against “unilateral measures that spread panic among the communities.”

According to Akinci’s spokesman, Baris Burcu, the Turkish Cypriot leader told Anastasiades that if measures need to be taken in Cyprus on the issue, it would be proper to be jointly taken through the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health.

Akinci also reminded Anastasiades that during the meeting on February 3 of the committee in question, in which they also participated, they had agreed that measures would be taken at the entry points to the country and not the crossings, Burcu said.

Unficyp in the meantime, announced that it has been informed about the decision to temporarily close four crossing points along the buffer zone as a safeguard against the possible spread of Covid 19.

Unficyp’s spokesman Aleem Siddique, in a written statement, recalling the meeting of the two leaders with the members of the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Health earlier in the month to discuss safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, called on both sides “to continue their close cooperation in addressing any potential public health emergency.” He said that the peacekeeping mission stands ready to assist both sides.