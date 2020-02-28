February 28, 2020

Health minister offers help as two die in hospital fire in north Nicosia

By Evie Andreou00

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Friday offered to help the north in any way following a fire at the general hospital in occupied Nicosia that led to the death of two patients.

The fire reportedly erupted at around 6.45am in the hospital’s cardiovascular surgery department, located at the second floor.

Around 300 patients were taken to other hospitals in Nicosia.

Two male inpatients, 74 and 62, were transferred to a private hospital where they died.

The 74-year-old man was an inpatient at the hospital’s intensive care when the fire erupted.

Ioannou said on Friday he offered assistance to the authorities in the north through the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health.

“We expressed our readiness to help in any way we are asked,” Ioannou tweeted.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci went to the hospital to assess the situation.

Akinci said that the day started with bitter news, and it was with deep pain he learned that the number of young Turkish soldiers who have been killed in Idlib increased from nine to 33. The Turkish Cypriot leader was referring to the air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib on Thursday.

He also expressed the wish, also on behalf of the Turkish Cypriots, that “these sufferings will not be experienced again.”

 



