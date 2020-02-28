February 28, 2020

Health ministry intensifies checks on travellers

As part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the health ministry said Friday it had intensified airport controls to cover people who travelled to certain countries with a high number of incidents within the last 14 days.

The controls concern Italy, specifically regions of Lombardy, Venice, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Any persons who have travelled to Cyprus from these regions are advised to limit their movements, to avoid going to crowded places, and to check themselves.

If they develop any symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) within 14 days of their entry to Cyprus, they are advised to stay at their place of residence and to immediately contact the helpline 1420.

 



