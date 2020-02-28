February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Major fire ongoing in southeastern Paris, rail station evacuated (Update 1)

By Reuters News Service034
A broken windows is seen near the scene of a fire near Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris

French police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Friday after a major fire broke out on a street next to the station.

Clouds of black smoke billowed over the station and a row of parked scooters and motorcycles was burning.

At 1730 GMT the police prefecture said on its Twitter feed that the fire was under control and asked people to stay away from the area.

BFM Television reported that the fire had been started on the sidelines of a concert by Congolese singer Fally Ipupa in the area.



Related posts

U.N. chief calls for Syria truce before situation ‘entirely out of control’

Reuters News Service

Trump, in call with Erdogan, backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Syria’s Idlib

Reuters News Service

First British national dies from coronavirus in Japan

Reuters News Service

Biggest explosion ‘since Big Bang’ detected by astronomers

Press Association

WHO warns of coronavirus spreading worldwide as five countries report first cases (Update)

Reuters News Service

Russia sends warships to Syria, blames Ankara for killing of Turkish troops

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign