February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man jailed for drink driving

By Gina Agapiou011

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to seven months in jail in Famagusta for reckless driving and being under the influence of alcohol.

The man was arrested on January 28 after he was caught driving on the wrong side of the road under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, a breathalyser clocked 181 micrograms whereas the allowed percentage for drivers with less than three years’ experience is 9μg.

The court took into account the fact that the man was also found drink driving on August 4, 2019.



