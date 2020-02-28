Man jailed for beating

February 28, 2020

The Famagusta district court on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 45 days in jail for attacking and threatening to kill another man.

Police arrested the defendant during early morning hours on June 2018 in a nightclub in Paralimni.

He had attacked a 25-year-old man causing him slight head injury. The defendant had also threatened to kill him.



