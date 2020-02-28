February 28, 2020

Prince Charles hesitant about meeting Akinci in north, may opt for buffer zone – report

By Nick Theodoulou00
Prince Charles

Prince Charles would rather meet the two Cypriot leaders in the buffer zone than meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the north, media there reported on Friday.

Turkish Cypriot website Diyalog said that as part of the royal visit the Prince of Wales and Duchess of York are scheduled to meet President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential palace, as well as taking trips to Limassol and Troodos, and tour the buffer zone.

But on the issue of a possible meeting with Akinci, Diyalog reported that efforts by the Turkish Cypriot authorities to invite the royal couple were not immediately accepted. The Turkish Cypriot daily reported that a possible meeting between the Cypriot leaders and the royals in the buffer zone was a likelier outcome.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, will visit Cyprus from Wednesday 18 March until Saturday 21 March.



