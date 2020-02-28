Restaurant review: Posto Cuisine N Bar, Larnaca

With Larnaca not being very large, once you have done the rounds and been to almost all restaurants sampling their various cuisines you have a choice: do the rounds again, or head out of town looking for a new experience? Deciding to venture a little out of town, we ended up in Livadia at an establishment called Posto Cuisine N Bar.

The restaurant isn’t in the most attractive of locations, situated on a small main road near a supermarket in quite a busy area but then again it was a Friday afternoon.

The exterior has a modern feel and upon entering that continues. The place is lit up with spotlights scattered around the three-tier ceiling painted a dark pink. The tables and chairs were simple and fitted in well with the design of the restaurant. Although it may not seem it from the outside, the restaurant is actually very big with both inside and outside areas. The cold weather and the fact we are non-smokers meant we opted to sit indoors. Considering that it was a weekday, and the size of the place, the restaurant was actually quite busy. A promising sign.

The menu looked like it had seen better days but fortunately, I wasn’t there to eat the menu! But the content of it seemed very well thought out. Starters, salads, mains, seafood, burgers and pasta all had approximately five options so there is definitely something for everyone. This of course, didn’t include the soups that were available. There is also a kids section.

One thing that we all noticed when flicking through the menu was the prices – we had to double check that what we were seeing was correct. In comparison to other restaurants that serve similar food, the prices were very low! For example, dual pork chops €6.50, baby calamari €8.95 and grilled salmon €11.50! Saying the prices were reasonable was an understatement. You might be thinking that they sting you on the drinks to make up for it but that isn’t the case either. Drinks are the same price you would expect to pay at any other restaurant.

With seven of us at the table we ordered four crispy, baby calamari, one spare ribs, one double burger and one regular burger. All were served with chips.

The food took quite a while to come but it was a big order. More importantly, despite the variety of dishes we ordered, all the food came at the same time and it was all hot. That indicated they have a very well-coordinated kitchen as all too often when in a big group food comes in dribs and drabs or if they wait to bring it all together, some of the dishes are cold.

The portions were huge; the mountain of calamari in front of me was almost intimidating! The ribs were made up of 15 pieces alongside a very generous helping of chips. The chips looked like they had been sliced and so had become nice and crisp. Not only was the food plentiful but also of a high quality. We all commented on how tasty our food was. However, it didn’t look like the burgers were ‘homemade’ which was a little disappointing.

We soldiered through and everyone’s plate was left empty and tummy full! Needless to say, there was no room for dessert! We asked for the bill and felt as though we were underpaying! We had all eaten a lot of good food and drunk for just under €10 a head! Even if you disagree with me and don’t enjoy the food as much as I did, you cannot argue that at Posto you absolutely get value for money!

Posto Cuisine N Bar also offer a take away service and you can even order and pay for your takeaway online on their website. We all agreed that we would most definitely go back and try one of those dishes we had been contemplating earlier. For good food that will fill you up and not put a hole in your pocket, I would definitely recommend a visit to Post Cuisine N Bar.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY International cuisine

WHERE Posto, Zenonos Kitieos 4, Livadia, Larnaca

CONTACT 24 100700

WHEN 7am to midnight

HOW MUCH Approximately €10 per head