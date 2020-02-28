February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Greece

Turkish media says several hundred migrants walking towards Greek border

By Reuters News Service00
File photo: A refugee woman carrying her child walks under heavy rainfall at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni

A group of migrants is walking in northwest Turkey toward its border with Greece, the Demiroren news agency reported on Friday after a senior Turkish official said Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.

Demiroren said there were around 300 migrants, including women and children, in the group which began heading towards the border in Turkey’s Edirne province around midnight. Syrians, Iranians and Iraqis were among those in the group, it said.

Reuters could not independently confirm who the people were nor where they were headed.



