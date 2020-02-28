February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

U.N. chief calls for Syria truce before situation ‘entirely out of control’

By Reuters News Service08
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres

U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in northwest Syria “before the situation gets entirely out of control.”

Speaking after dozens of Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike, Guterres described the escalation as “one of the most alarming moments” of the war.

“In all my contacts with those involved, I have had one simple message: step back from the edge of further escalation,” he told reporters in New York.



Related posts

Trump, in call with Erdogan, backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Syria’s Idlib

Reuters News Service

Major fire ongoing in southeastern Paris, rail station evacuated (Update 1)

Reuters News Service

First British national dies from coronavirus in Japan

Reuters News Service

Biggest explosion ‘since Big Bang’ detected by astronomers

Press Association

WHO warns of coronavirus spreading worldwide as five countries report first cases (Update)

Reuters News Service

Russia sends warships to Syria, blames Ankara for killing of Turkish troops

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign