When Germany and Ghana meet on a Cypriot stage

Apothikes THOC has an exciting month ahead with a guest performance from Germany and a workshop for teenagers, both of which are in English. As part of its yearly programme Draseis 2019-2020 Young on a Desert Island, the performance that is coming to Nicosia on March 10 is the result of an 18-month collaboration between Tete Adehyemma Dance Theatre (Ghana) and Cactus Junges Theatre (Germany).
The tie between those two countries is further strengthened as Das liegt im Blut (It’s in the Blood), as the solo performance is called, is by Germany-based Ghanaian actress Gifty Wiafe, who fills the stage with a unique and mesmerising blend of humour, dance, music and storytelling.
Τhe actress takes the audience on a roller-coaster of a journey between cultures and continents, while she touches on many issues of universal relevance and interest, connecting the dots from deeply personal life events to questions of migration, culture and national identity, individual and corporate greed, environmental challenges, male and female viewpoints among others. The audience is invited to “walk a mile in another person’s shoes” and experience the transformative power of the arts when it comes to imagining and creating a world where “otherness” and diversity are no longer feared but celebrated.
The performance is suitable for both young and adult audiences. A day before Gifty Wiafe takes the stage, she will hold a free workshop for teenagers along with the director of her performance Barbara Kemmel.
The two of them have been working together for more than a decade. When they first met, Gifty was a teenager who had just arrived in Germany from Ghana, Barbara was a theatre director who worked with young actors. They now work together as partners, both are interested in the cultural exchange between Europe and Africa, Ghana and Germany.
In this workshop, in collaboration with Goethe-Institut Cyprus, they will teach a mixture of afro dance (mainly based on Afropop and afrobeat) and acting. The focus, while developing short scenes, will be on the theme of partnership. “Partnership is important for lovers, families, citizens, countries and continents,” they comment, “partnership is the only solution to a lot of problems that the world faces today.”
The workshop will last for three hours and though it is free to attend, interested teens must send an email to [email protected] to register.
Solo performance by Germany-based Ghanaian actress Gifty Wiafe. March 10. Apothikes THOC, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €6. Afrodance and acting theatre for teenagers (18 and younger). March 9. Apothikes THOC, Nicosia. 5pm. Free. To register: [email protected]