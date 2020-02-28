February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman isolated in Limassol hospital waiting test for Covid-19

By Annette Chrysostomou

A woman has been quarantined on the fifth floor of Limassol general hospital pending the results of tests for Covid-19 while another couple has been discharged after they showed no symptoms of the disease, it was reported on Friday.

All three had visited the hospital on Thursday evening after a trip to northern Italy.

According to Christos Nicolaou, general director of the state health services for Limassol and Paphos, “she had to go through the system and undergo exams.”

The results of the tests are expected in the late afternoon.

Regarding another woman who had been in contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus in Italy and who tested negative for the virus, Nicolaou said 14 days have elapsed since the incident and she would be discharged.

State authorities will have a meeting later to decide on further measures.

In the morning, the Press and Information Office published a website and a pamphlet with advice on the virus in English, Greek,Turkish and Chinese.

It also has travel advice and information on hotels in Greek, measures to prevent coronavirus infection in schools (in English and Greek), guidelines for health professionals and advice for people who have been exposed to cases of Covid-19.

Anybody who has questions or needs medical help is asked to call hotline 1420.

 

For more info see https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/info.html.

 



