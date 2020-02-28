February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman tests negative for Covid-19 (Updated)

By Annette Chrysostomou01094

A woman who was tested for Covid-19 after being admitted to Limassol hospital on Thursday evening is not infected, it was announced on Friday afternoon.

“I have just been informed by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics that the third suspected case of coronavirus tested negative,” Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou tweeted. “Unfortunately, the question is not if we will have a confirmed case but when. Today WHO has announced that it expects the coronavirus to reach, if not all, at least most countries in the world.”

The woman was quarantined in the fifth floor of Limassol general hospital pending the results of tests while another couple has been discharged after they showed no symptoms of the disease, it was reported on Friday.

All three had visited the hospital on Thursday evening after a trip to northern Italy.

According to Christos Nicolaou, general director of the state health services for Limassol and Paphos, “she had to go through the system and undergo exams.”

Regarding another woman who had been in contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus in Italy and who tested negative for the virus, Nicolaou said 14 days have elapsed since the incident and she would be discharged.

In the morning, the Press and Information Office published a website and a pamphlet with advice on the virus in English, Greek, Turkish and Chinese.

It also has travel advice and information on hotels in Greek, measures to prevent coronavirus infection in schools (in English and Greek), guidelines for health professionals and advice for people who have been exposed to cases of Covid-19.

Anybody who has questions or needs medical help is asked to call hotline 1420.

 

For more info see https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/info.html.

 



