A minute with Michalis Asimakis Creative Director of Atelier Asimaki

Where do you live?

I live on my own, in Nicosia, on the Platy hill.

What did you have for breakfast?

Plain coffee and poached eggs with salmon, and rocket salad

Describe your perfect day

Waking up by a sandy beach, on a spring day, with no one around but my dog and a few good books

Best book ever read?

I don’t have a favourite book but Valkyries by Paulo Coelho has been on my mind lately. I think the way the author contemplates through a modern day philosophical approach the reasons why we humans tend to gradually destroy the things we love most, is a theme that is a recurring in my life.

Best childhood memory?

The careless summers with my family and dog, exploring the woods at Troodos mountain at young age, had a mystical quality about it that I miss

What is always in your fridge?

Homemade lemonade iced tea

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I am radio listener, so whatever the radio is playing really. I think it’s my way of discovering new artists and songs

What’s your spirit animal?

Cheetah or leopard. Not necessarily because I find big cats beautiful and regal animals, but because I have a tendency to chase after my goals and dreams only when they seem to be “running away” from my grasp

What are you most proud of?

My business, Atelier Asimaki. As a young fashion designer, the Cypriot environment is not ideal, however through perseverance and hard work I have managed to establish my brand

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The cue-card scene from Love Actually. I think it is because sometimes we can express how we feel only through writing and perhaps can’t do so as effectively when speaking to someone. I find so easy to write to someone that I love them, rather than saying it out loud

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Salvador Dali. I would love to be able to discuss with such a deeply troubled, yet eccentric, creative genius. Furthermore, it is my understanding that he was a party-animal, so that could be a great night.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would love to be a royal in Medici-ruled Florence. The architecture and history of the city provides such an interesting background for all the intrigue and scandal of the time. Additionally, witnessing the making of such an array of masterpieces of the time would have been interesting.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing my loved ones or becoming someone they no longer want to love. I have never been exposed to loss or death, and I wouldn’t know how to process it

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

The secret ingredient of achieving your dreams is your own sweat, blood and tears. Spend less time dreaming, and more time making them a reality.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

The lack of excitement. If I am not excited to see them and vice versa, I can guarantee that that relationship will not last, and someone is bound to get hurt if such relationship should continue.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would call my family and tell them I love them, and then I would take a jet ski and a few bottles of wine, get to the middle of the sea, and sip on pinot-grigio while watching the world come to an end