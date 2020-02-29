February 29, 2020

Apartment evacuated in Larnaca during fire in adjacent house

An apartment building in Larnaca was evacuated in the early hours of Saturday due to dense smoke from a fire that broke out in a nearby house.

No one was injured in the house where the fire started, nor from the apartment building.

According to police, around 3.15am the fire was reported by the 45-year-old home owner on the coastal avenue in Larnaca, which took several hours to extinguish.

The dense smoke drove the evacuation of the building next door.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen and caused extensive damage to the home.

The exact cause is being investigated by the police, the fire department and the electromechanical services.



