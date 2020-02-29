February 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds get engaged, expecting baby

By Press Association00
File photo of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with partner Carrie Symonds

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together, Sky News said on Saturday.

The couple have also got engaged to be married, it said.

The announcement means Johnson will become the first British prime minister to marry in office for 250 years, the Telegraph mewspaper said.



