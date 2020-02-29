Enjoy a taste of Provence

Follow in the footsteps of well-known chef Alain Ducasse with these recipes
Fancy Ratatouille
(Serves 4)
2 white onions
4 garlic cloves
2 aubergines
2 long green courgettes
4 courgette flowers
2 red peppers
2 ripe tomatoes
1 sprig of green basil
1 sprig of purple basil
Olive oil
Cooking oil (such as rape seed oil)
50ml sparkling water
25g flour
Salt
Pepper
Sugar
Peel the aubergines, peppers and one of the onions. Dice them, as well as the courgettes but keeping their skin on.
Peel the tomatoes, keeping the skins and insides and then cut them into small cubes. Put them in a colander for 10 minutes mixed with salt to drain.
Crush the four garlic cloves in their skin.
Sweat the aubergines, peppers, courgette and onion separately, each time with olive oil and garlic. Meanwhile, chop the green and purple basil and set aside, keeping the stems and branches.
Combine the cooked vegetables, diced tomatoes and basil, and put in the fridge.
Brown the tomatoes, including the skins in olive oil with the basil branches, the second white onion and a pinch of sugar. Then, gently cook in the oven for 30 minutes at 130-140°C.
Once cooked, drain the vegetables and save the syrup. Put in the fridge.
Mix the flour and sparkling water and then brush the zucchini flowers with the mixture. Plunge them into the cooking oil at 170°C for one minute on each side. Once fried, place the flower fritters onto kitchen roll. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
Place the thin ratatouille on a plate. Decorate with a courgette flower and the basil leaves. Serve chilled with a drizzle of the tomato syrup.
Greek-Style Tender Vegetables
Serves 4
8 carrots
2 fennel
2 white fresh onions
1 green courgette
15cm length of celery
2 turnips
50g broad beans
50g green peas
1/2 long cucumber
Chervil
Coriander
Basil
50g of brousse des Roves cheese
10ml of olive oil
50ml of chicken stock
20ml of white wine
4ml of wine vinegar
Salt
Ground pepper
Herbs:
25g of dried coriander
1 sprig fresh thyme
Zest of 2 lemons
1 small bay leaf
5g of dried fennel
Clean, peel and chop all the vegetables.
Put all the herbs in a sterile gauze compress and close it.
Cook the vegetables, except the green vegetables, and the herbs in a pan with a dash of olive oil.
Pour the wine vinegar and the white wine in the pan, then add the chicken breast stock and put the pan cover on.
When the vegetables are almost cooked, add the green vegetables in the pan: the green peas, the half cucumber, the broad beans and courgette.
Arrange the vegetables on the plate, the fresh herbs (chervil, cilantro and basil) and the brousse des Roves cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper
Grand Marnier Souffle
Makes 6 ramekins
For the base
250ml milk
50g egg yolk or around 2 large eggs
50g sugar
15g cornflour
8g cream powder (as used in creme patissiere)
Zest of an orange
For the souffle
200g egg white or around 7 eggs
80g sugar
8ml Grand Marnier
Butter for greasing
For the sponge
100g egg yolk or around 5 eggs
80g sugar
180g egg white or around 6 eggs
30g sugar
60g flour
60g potato starch
For the syrup
200ml water
100g sugar
Orange peel
Make the base. Boil the milk with the orange zest. Mix the egg yolks with the sugar to blanch them and add the cornflour and cream powder. Pour the milk over the mixture and return to the heat. Let the mixture boil for one minute and then put it in a dish. Cover in cling film, making sure the film is touching the cream to avoid the formation of a crust and allow to cool.
Make the sponge. Mix the egg yolks with the 80g sugar. Separately whip the egg whites, then add the whipped egg whites and the 30g sugar to the yolk/sugar mix. Stir in the flour and starch. Mix gently until the texture is even. Spread the mixture on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Bake for eight minutes at 200C. Remove the sponge from the baking tray. Cut out discs measuring 65mm and then soak them in the syrup – just bring the water, sugar and orange peel to a boil to make that syrup.
Make the souffle. Grease the ramekins with butter and sprinkle with sugar. Warm the cream base and whisk in the Grand Marnier. Beat the egg whites until they are stiff and add the sugar. Gently add the whites to the cream base. Fill the ramekins to a third with the cream base and place the sponge on top. Finish filling the ramekins with the cream. To allow the souffle to rise well, gently pass your thumb around the edge of the ramekin. Bake at 185C for 12 minutes. Serve.