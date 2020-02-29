Enjoy a taste of Provence

Follow in the footsteps of well-known chef Alain Ducasse with these recipes

Fancy Ratatouille

(Serves 4)

2 white onions

4 garlic cloves

2 aubergines

2 long green courgettes

4 courgette flowers

2 red peppers

2 ripe tomatoes

1 sprig of green basil

1 sprig of purple basil

Olive oil

Cooking oil (such as rape seed oil)

50ml sparkling water

25g flour

Salt

Pepper

Sugar

Peel the aubergines, peppers and one of the onions. Dice them, as well as the courgettes but keeping their skin on.

Peel the tomatoes, keeping the skins and insides and then cut them into small cubes. Put them in a colander for 10 minutes mixed with salt to drain.

Crush the four garlic cloves in their skin.

Sweat the aubergines, peppers, courgette and onion separately, each time with olive oil and garlic. Meanwhile, chop the green and purple basil and set aside, keeping the stems and branches.

Combine the cooked vegetables, diced tomatoes and basil, and put in the fridge.

Brown the tomatoes, including the skins in olive oil with the basil branches, the second white onion and a pinch of sugar. Then, gently cook in the oven for 30 minutes at 130-140°C.

Once cooked, drain the vegetables and save the syrup. Put in the fridge.

Mix the flour and sparkling water and then brush the zucchini flowers with the mixture. Plunge them into the cooking oil at 170°C for one minute on each side. Once fried, place the flower fritters onto kitchen roll. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Place the thin ratatouille on a plate. Decorate with a courgette flower and the basil leaves. Serve chilled with a drizzle of the tomato syrup.

Greek-Style Tender Vegetables

Serves 4

8 carrots

2 fennel

2 white fresh onions

1 green courgette

15cm length of celery

2 turnips

50g broad beans

50g green peas

1/2 long cucumber

Chervil

Coriander

Basil

50g of brousse des Roves cheese

10ml of olive oil

50ml of chicken stock

20ml of white wine

4ml of wine vinegar

Salt

Ground pepper

Herbs:

25g of dried coriander

1 sprig fresh thyme

Zest of 2 lemons

1 small bay leaf

5g of dried fennel

Clean, peel and chop all the vegetables.

Put all the herbs in a sterile gauze compress and close it.

Cook the vegetables, except the green vegetables, and the herbs in a pan with a dash of olive oil.

Pour the wine vinegar and the white wine in the pan, then add the chicken breast stock and put the pan cover on.

When the vegetables are almost cooked, add the green vegetables in the pan: the green peas, the half cucumber, the broad beans and courgette.

Arrange the vegetables on the plate, the fresh herbs (chervil, cilantro and basil) and the brousse des Roves cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper

Grand Marnier Souffle

Makes 6 ramekins

For the base

250ml milk

50g egg yolk or around 2 large eggs

50g sugar

15g cornflour

8g cream powder (as used in creme patissiere)

Zest of an orange

For the souffle

200g egg white or around 7 eggs

80g sugar

8ml Grand Marnier

Butter for greasing

For the sponge

100g egg yolk or around 5 eggs

80g sugar

180g egg white or around 6 eggs

30g sugar

60g flour

60g potato starch

For the syrup

200ml water

100g sugar

Orange peel

Make the base. Boil the milk with the orange zest. Mix the egg yolks with the sugar to blanch them and add the cornflour and cream powder. Pour the milk over the mixture and return to the heat. Let the mixture boil for one minute and then put it in a dish. Cover in cling film, making sure the film is touching the cream to avoid the formation of a crust and allow to cool.

Make the sponge. Mix the egg yolks with the 80g sugar. Separately whip the egg whites, then add the whipped egg whites and the 30g sugar to the yolk/sugar mix. Stir in the flour and starch. Mix gently until the texture is even. Spread the mixture on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Bake for eight minutes at 200C. Remove the sponge from the baking tray. Cut out discs measuring 65mm and then soak them in the syrup – just bring the water, sugar and orange peel to a boil to make that syrup.

Make the souffle. Grease the ramekins with butter and sprinkle with sugar. Warm the cream base and whisk in the Grand Marnier. Beat the egg whites until they are stiff and add the sugar. Gently add the whites to the cream base. Fill the ramekins to a third with the cream base and place the sponge on top. Finish filling the ramekins with the cream. To allow the souffle to rise well, gently pass your thumb around the edge of the ramekin. Bake at 185C for 12 minutes. Serve.