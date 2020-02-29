February 29, 2020

Government shuts crossings fearing virus spread

The government on Saturday shut down four access points with the north of the island as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It is the first time since the opening of crossing points to the island’s Turkish-occupied that a government goes ahead with closures, prompting criticism from pro-reunification groups.

The government defended its move to close the four crossings for seven days, arguing it was to enforce better controls to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Far-right party Elam welcomed the move, saying it was the result of its pressure on the president. Elam wants all access points shut.

Pro-reunification groups are planning a protest on Saturday at 12pm at the Ledra Street checkpoint, which was shut at 6am.



