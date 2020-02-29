February 29, 2020

Greece ‘determined to protect its borders’ as police fire teargas at migrants (Update 1)

A migrant throws an object at the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey

Greece said on Saturday that it was determined to protect its borders after migrants attempted to cross into the country from Turkey.

“The government will do whatever it takes to protect its borders,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters. In the past 24 hours, he said, Greek authorities had averted attempts by 4,000 people to cross.

“This has nothing to do with Idlib,” he said.

Greek police fired teargas against groups of migrants throwing stones on its border with Turkey, live images from Greece‘s Skai TV showed on Saturday.

It showed groups of people hurling stones towards Greek police from the Turkish side of the border on Saturday morning.

Media were not permitted to approach from the Greek side of the border by authorities and were being kept about a kilometre away. A Reuters witness said the area smelled heavily of teargas.



