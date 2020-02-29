February 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Russia says agreed with Turkey to reduce tensions in Syria’s Idlib

By Reuters News Service052
File photo

Russia and Turkey have agreed to reduce tensions on the ground in Syria’s Idlib province while continuing military action there, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday following several days of talks in Ankara.

“Concrete steps to achieve lasting stability in the Idlib de-escalation zone were considered,” the ministry said. “Both sides confirmed their goal to reduce tensions ‘on the ground’ while continuing the fight against terrorists.”



