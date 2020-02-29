February 29, 2020

Sensastion as Liverpool’s unbeaten run ends in thrashing at Watford

Watford put an end to Liverpool's 44-game unbeaten league run with an unexpected 3-0 win on Saturday

Liverpool’s amazing unbeaten run of success in this season’s Premier League was ended in unfathomable fashion on Saturday as struggling Watford hammered the European champions 3-0 at their ecstatic Vicarage Road stadium.

Ismaila Sarr ignited the sensation, stunning Liverpool with two goals in six second-half minutes before he set up captain Troy Deeney with a third for the team who had started the day one from bottom, 55 points behind the runaway leaders.

Liverpool’s first league defeat of the season meant the end of their hopes of going the whole league campaign as unbeaten as the new ‘Invincibles’ after 44 league matches without a defeat.

It also came on the evening when they were expected to surpass champions Manchester City by creating a new English top-flight record of 19 successive league victories.



