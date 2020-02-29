Upcoming concerts at Technopolis 20

March is yet another busy month for Paphos’ Technopolis 20 cultural centre as it has three concerts lined up in the first 10 days. Flute melodies, jazz standards and classical music will sound as various musicians and ensembles take the stage, inviting audiences on a musical journey.
First up is a piano and flute concert on March 4 by Savvas Christodoulou and Manolis Neophytou. The evening will begin with a pre-concert by young students, a small concert series that aims to present young music talents, an idea of professors of the Paphos Music Schools. After that, Savvas and Manolis will take the stage to present works such as Arpeggione by Schubert and Concertino by Chaminade and additionally works by Rachmaninov, Tchaikovsky, Ibert and Chopin.
The following evening will be all about jazz standards and more as pianist Christos Yerolatsitis and guitarist George Bizios come together to re-visit and interpret well-known standards from the Great American Songbook, but also music from bands and composers of more recent times. The intimacy of the setting allows them to focus on interactivity and gives them space to explore, in a more profound way, the content of each piece of music. “Don’t miss them!” says Technopolis 20.
March 10 will return to classical music, this time with the sounds of the cello, the clarinet and the piano. The Polish Baltic Trio are heading to Paphos for this performance with the support of the Embassy of Poland in Cyprus.
The trio was founded in 2019 and was created by three young, talented musicians Andrzej Wojciechowski (clarinet), Maciej Kulakowski (cello) and Miroslawa Sumlinska (piano) who got together at the Academy of Music in Gdańsk, Poland. Each of them has won many awards at national and international music competitions. On the evening they will play works by Beethoven, Dvorak, Chopin and Babadjanian. At the same time, an exhibition will take place on Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin.
Concert for Flute and Piano
By Savvas Christodoulou and Manolis Neophytou. March 4. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm-9pm. €10
Jazz Standards
By pianist Christos Yerolatsitis and guitarist George Bizios. March 5. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10
Baltic Trio
Polish trio in a classical music concert. March 10. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10