March 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akinci hopes ‘mistake of closing checkpoints will be corrected’

By Katy Turner0125
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Sunday expressed the hope that the “mistake of closing four crossing points” would be corrected.

According to posts on social media he had a further conversation with President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday about the situation the closure has caused at Ayios Dometios, where long queues were waiting to cross in both directions.

Akinci wrote on Facebook that in his telephone conversation with Anastasiades he had referred to the “chaotic” situation created in Ayios Dometios, which he said was equivalent to “torture” and had nothing to do with the coronavirus.

“I said the virus is an issue for both communities and this must stop as soon as possible,” Akinci said.

He said that Anastasiades had then called him back and said they checking of IDs for all those returning to the north would stop.

“This of course is one step in the right direction and the correction of the mistake on this issue is a good development. I hop the mistake of closing four crossing points will also be corrected soon,” he added.

The government announced on Friday that the four checkpoints in Ledra Street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia would close for a week in an attempt to better identify possible cases of Covid-19.



Related posts

On the honey trail: Larnaca bee initiative

Annette Chrysostomou

Archbishop criticises ‘unacceptable’ behaviour of protestors

Katy Turner

Man dies from traffic accident injuries

Katy Turner

Remand after scuffles at Ledra street closure protest (update 3)

Katy Turner

‘Welcome to the new normal’

Elias Hazou

Political parties, other than Elam, say closing crossings is a mistake

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign