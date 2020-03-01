March 1, 2020

Archbishop criticises ‘unacceptable’ behaviour of protestors

By Katy Turner

Archbishop Chrysostomos on Sunday said those who had pushed their way through the police cordon during a demonstration on Saturday against the closure of the Ledra Sreet checkpoint had behaved in an “unacceptable” manner.

“The police and the soldiers were ordered by the government, and all those who went into or came out of the occupied areas should be investigated,” he added.

One man has been remanded in custody after he admitted to pushing but not hitting a soldier, while police have said they are investigating a video that shows a policeman hitting a protestor.

There is a government and there are laws, the Archbishop said, and these should be respected, people cannot just do what they like.

He congratulated the police and the army for showing self control. He called on the government to be austere and strict when administering justice

He wondered where those pushing through the barriers wanted to go. “To go to the casinos, to get cheaper petrol or whatever, shame on them,” he said.

Four of the island’s checkpoints were shut for a week on Saturday morning in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

 



