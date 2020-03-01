March 1, 2020

Arrest after scuffles at Ledra street closure protest

By Katy Turner00

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in connection with scuffles at the Ledra Street crossing point earlier in the day during a protest against its closure by the government over fears of the spread of Coid-19.

He was seen in footage from the event hitting a national guardsman on duty at the scene.

According to a police announcement, police chief Kypros Michaelides expressed his satisfaction with the immediate development in the case.

The scuffles broke out when some demonstrators barged through the barricade to the north.

Video footage showed police trying to push a protester back after he removed the barricade. Another grabbed a national guardsman who was also stationed there. The man was only stopped by another, who intervened to break the two apart.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou on Saturday evening said: “Such incidents are unacceptable, and the police will show zero tolerance.”

The scuffles between authorities and protesters broke out around lunchtime at the  Ledra Street checkpoint, due to the temporary closure by the government as part of measures to prevent a potential spread of coronavirus.

Scores of people gathered at noon on both sides of the divide to protest. They held placards saying ‘Enough’ and chanted reunification slogans.

Tensions rose as some protesters on the south side of the crossing pushed against the police barricades and shoved their way through officers who attempted to stop them from crossing to the north.

On Friday the government announced it would close four crossing points as of Saturday morning for one week: Ledra Street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia.



