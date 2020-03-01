End the rhetoric and get to work: open letter to the Famagusta mayor

By Christos P. Panayiotides

Dear Mayor

IN YOUR recent interview published in daily Phileleftheros, you stated that in order to address the Turkish plans for Famagusta it is necessary to secure a unified front between the government and the political parties. You added that in order to achieve the desired unanimity, you consider it necessary to convene, without delay, a meeting of the so-called National Council with Famagusta as the sole item on the agenda.

I would respectfully ask you, Mr Mayor, to allow me to say, in a forthright manner, that your belief that by convening the National Council you will be able to resolve the problem of Famagusta, which has been pending for 46 years, is unlikely to get you anywhere.

The most likely scenario is that in the discussion which will take place in the course of such a meeting, those attending will simply reiterate, in a wooden language, their positions, and that will be the end of the story.

It is a well-known fact that amongst those attending the National Council are persons and parties, who set such preconditions for resolving the Cyprus problem that they will never allow Cyprus to recover from the wounds caused by the brainless coup d’ etat of 1974, the Turkish invasion which followed and the serial mistakes of the Greek Cypriot leadership which effectively blocked the resolution of the problem.

In the National Council, dear Mr Mayor, there have always been fundamental differences of opinion as to the solution that we should aim at as well as to the tactics and the methodology which should be followed in pursuing the desired solution.

These differences have consistently led to seeking a minimum common denominator and, by extension, they have led to inaction and stagnation. This state of affairs appears to accommodate the needs of those holding the position of the president, in the sense that the inertia which is promoted by the National Council hides their lack of courage and their ineffectiveness.

In your interview, Mr Mayor, you propose the “formation of a team of diplomats-lawyers representing the ministry of foreign affairs and the municipality of Famagusta for the provision of appropriate counselling”. And you add: “The diplomatic assault of the government and of the political parties on the centres that can influence Turkey must be carried on a daily basis”.

No, Mr Mayor. Problems of this kind cannot be resolved with “daily presentations on the part of the mayor before the (local) TV and radio stations” nor by dispatching letters in which we “stress that the actions of Turkey are contrary to all the provisions of international law”.

Such action steps have been proven, in practice, ineffective and have caused a sense of fatigue within the local as well as the international community, to such an extent that nobody is showing any interest in our problem anymore.

Confronting the big problem of Famagusta entails strategic thinking and strategic planning. This strategic plan must be formulated and adopted by the two large political parties of Cyprus, in cooperation with the Municipality of Famagusta and the Commercial and Industrial Chamber of Famagusta.

All the remaining small Greek Cypriot political parties and all other interests, which inject disagreements and obstacles in the process because they have probably decided to sacrifice Famagusta in order to serve their short-term, narrowly defined, self-interests, should be ignored. In view of where we stand today, the implementation of such a strategic plan can only be realised within the framework of a negotiation process.

My conclusion is that there is a need for a comprehensive and a well-documented proposal on Famagusta that should address the concerns of the Turkish Cypriot residents of Famagusta and should take into consideration their vision for the future.

Given all the recent developments, an isolated attempt to tackle the problem of Famagusta is unlikely to bear fruit.

It follows that the thrust of the efforts of the Famagusta municipality should fall in parallel on the development and the implementation of the above mentioned strategic plan as well as on forcing the government of Cyprus to accept the moratorium that has been proposed by the Turkish side. Such a moratorium should extend over a limited period of time, in which the Cyprus problem and the dispute over the delineation of the Cypriot and the Turkish EEZs should be resolved.

Any other approach is simply a waste of time. This bitter truth is fully understood by Famagustians and it is, indeed, for this very reason that – for some time now – they have distanced themselves from your municipality. It follows that you need to side-step all forms of rhetoric, roll-up your sleeves and get down to work, because time is running out. We are at the eleventh hour!

Christos Panayiotides is a regular columnist for the Cyprus Mail, Sunday Mail and Alithia