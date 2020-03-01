March 1, 2020

Foreign minister backs Greek call for extraordinary EU Council meeting on migration

Dendias and Christodoulides on a previous trip to the island

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on Sunday had a phone conversation with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, and was informed about the situation on the Greek-Turkish border and the Greek islands following Turkey’s decision to allow migrants to cross into Europe.

Nicosia supports Greece’s request for an extraordinary session of the Foreign Affairs Council.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the two foreign ministers agreed to coordinate action on an EU level and inform their counterparts over the latest developments.

At the same time, they agreed on the need to convene an extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss migration, with the session possibly taking place within next week.

Christodoulides supports Athens’ request for an extraordinary Council session and will speak on the phone with EU counterparts, underlining the crucial nature of the latest developments affecting not just Greece, but Europe as a whole.

Christodoulides and Dendias said they would be in touch over the next steps on how to deal with the situation.

Replying to a question by CNA, Christodoulides said that Nicosia is closely monitoring the situation in relation to migration and Turkey’s latest moves, while the competent authorities of the Republic remain alert.



