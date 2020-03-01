March 1, 2020

Further patient tests negative for Covid-19

By Katy Turner078
health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

A patient who reported to the Limassol general hospital on Saturday who had recently travelled to Milan tested negative for Covid-19, the health minister said on Sunday.

The 36-year-old man had no symptoms but he was tested as a precautionary measure.

Posting on Twitter, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannides said he had been informed by the Centre for Neurology and Genetics that the case came back negative.

He said measures were continuing as normal at the airports, ports and checkpoints.

“Our only concern is the protection of public health,” he said.

 



