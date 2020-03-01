March 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parades mark the end of carnival season

By Katy Turner00

The carnival season was due to be brought to a close on Sunday evening with a party in Limassol starting at 9pm at the old port.

This followed the main parade which passed through the centre of the town from 1pm.

Thousands took part and thousands watched as floats and dancing groups passed along the length of Makarios Avenue.

King of the Carnival was Lemesios, the Maharaja of the City who was accompanied by the rest of the ‘royal’ family and the town’s majorettes.

A total of 110 groups and floats took part in the parade.

Smaller parades were also held on Sunday afternoon in Larnaca and Paphos.

Revellers participate in a Carnival parade in the city of Limassol, Cyprus March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou


