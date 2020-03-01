March 1, 2020

Shipping Chamber backs work of Shipping Deputy Ministry

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber said on Sunday it hoped to build an even closer cooperation with the Shipping Deputy Ministry, for the further growth of Cyprus Shipping, aiming for even more tangible results.

In a press release to mark two years since the establishment of the Shipping Deputy Ministry, the Chamber pointed out that it is necessary to urgently finalise the ongoing effort to adequately staff the ministry, as well as to implement an integrated National Shipping Strategy to meet with satisfaction the ever-increasing demands of the 11th Internationally and 3rd in Europe Register.

The Chamber underlines though that it is positively noted that during the past two years, the Shipping Deputy Ministry has progressed with the implementation of new supportive measures and flexible mechanisms, in cooperation with the Shipping Industry, to further upgrade the image of Cyprus as one of the most significant Shipping centres worldwide.

An excellent example, it added, is the re-approval of the specialised Cyprus Shipping Taxation System by the European Union recently, which is very important for the Cyprus Economy ensuring thereby the sustainability of the Cyprus Shipping Industry for at least the next ten years, which operates and competes daily on a worldwide basis.

 



