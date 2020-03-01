Tales from the Coffeeshop: Half-baked half measures against virus don’t add up

THE TEMPORARY closing of four checkpoints by our government, in order to protect us from the spread of the coronavirus, came with an official certification of ineffectiveness considering that half the checkpoints would remain open. How would government be protecting public health, as it said in defending its idiotic decision, when people with the virus could still walk through the checkpoints that had not been closed?

Will everyone crossing south be screened before being allowed through? Will all passengers in a car have to step up out and be checked by the medical staff at the checkpoint and made to wash their hands with antiseptic soap provided by the state? And if they are found to be infected by the virus or exhibit symptoms, will they be put in an ambulance and driven up to Troodos for a fortnight in quarantine in the freezing cold in the government houses, most of which do not even have heating?

Greek Cypriots did not take the government’s health warning very seriously. In fact, the 3km car queue reported at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint on Saturday would suggest quite a few people saw the government decision for the joke it was. Unless they felt that getting cheap fuel, cut-rate tobacco, low-price vegetables or having a restaurant meal at an affordable price outweighed the risk of contracting the coronavirus. The idea that having four crossings open instead of eight or nine was a precaution is ludicrous, because, contrary to government thinking, this half-measure does not reduce the chances of coronavirus arriving via the north by 50 per cent.

WE MUST mention that the measure was not taken to protect only the Greek Cypriots. Speaking on Saturday morning, Prez Nik said he explained to Mustafa Akinci that “it is not a measure just for the protection of the Greek Cypriots but also the Turkish Cypriot community at the same time, from those passing through the checkpoints and visiting our occupied lands.”

Of course, Nik also implied there was a greater danger of the virus being brought from north to south rather than the other way round, because “there are more than 3,000 Iranian students and it is well-known that Iran is one of the most affected areas.” And it was not just the students, “but also the number of relatives and it is not just the Iranians.”

Nik also explained that “for the decisions to be taken there had been serious contemplation,” which suggested the prez thought about the issue for a little longer than the 60 seconds that his rash decision-making usually allows.

If during the serious contemplation he engaged in, Nik arrived at the conclusion that closing four checkpoints would be popular move, he was wrong. Even the hardline parties criticised this slapdash decision.

This was why his spokesman KK, 24 hours after the decision was announced, was telling Tass news agency that “the measure is temporary and is in force for one week, without ruling out, depending on developments, the reopening of one or more crossings.” The important thing, said KK, was that the government “acted for the protection of the Greek Cypriots as well as the Turkish Cypriots.”

THE ONLY party to openly support decision was Elam, which not only claimed ownership of the idea, but also said that its leader had pressured Prez Nik into taking it when they met on Friday morning. The government decision was announced after Nik’s meeting with the Elam chief.

In a statement, Elam said the closure of four checkpoints was “the result of the intense pressures applied by Elam,” and explained: “These pressures were intensified in the morning (28/2/20) by the president of the movement Mr Christou during a courtesy meeting at the presidential palace with the president of the republic, at which, among other things, he submitted a specific proposal demanding the closure of the checkpoints as this was dictated by the public interest.”

Now we know that the “serious contemplation” Nik spoke about was code language for adopting the proposal of Elam. The party, meanwhile, said the measure did not go far enough, but it was in the right direction. “We adhere to our position for the closure of ALL crossings, from which all we have derived these years is only huge problems.”

GREAT news has come in from the public parasites’ union Pasydy, which is scheduled to hold elections for the post of general-secretary in April. Glafkos Hadjiklamouris will seek a seventh term as the parasites’ leader even though he has turned 75. He has been general-secretary for the last 24 years, first elected in 1996, and in that time, he has managed to substantially increase the bloodsucking of the taxpayer for the benefit of his greedy members.

There are two challengers for the post, but we do not know if they have a chance in hell of removing the unenlightened despot from his throne. In a message to his fellow parasites, father of the bloodsucking class said the main reason for his candidacy was “the correct and effective handling of the very serious problems facing the public employees, such as the decisions of the appeal court, making open contract staff permanent, the reinstating of compensation for shift and overtime work to the situation in force until the end of 2012.”

On the issue of making open contract staff, Hadjiklamouris wants to prevent them from being eligible for promotions once they are made permanent because this would affect the promotion prospects of the people that have been voting for him for him since 1996.

SPEAKING of open contract staff, which the government has decided to make permanent, the presenter of the CyBC’s morning show, Eleni Vretou pointed out on Tuesday that these workers were being ruthlessly exploited by the state.

She gave the example of CyBC freelance correspondents that worked for a fixed sum per month, putting in many more hours per day than full-time staff, working on holidays and all hours of the day without any compensation for shift and overtime work. And when they were given open contracts, Odysseas Michaelides complained and censured the decision. “I could not accept his stance,” said Vretou, not realising she would incur the righteous wrath of Odysseas, who, despite attaining moral perfection as a human being and state official, cannot handle any criticism of his person.

He issued a long statement to put the uppity presenter in her place and subsequently tweeted: “the money of the taxpayer is squandered by Rik and the journalist of Rik is mocking, through the frequencies of Rik, the audit service that raised the issue.”

The guy suffers from a dictator’s compulsive intolerance of criticism, which fortunately is not contagious, because Kyproulla would have been turned into a living hell if there was more than one Odysseas.

IS THERE any ambassador who gives as many interviews as Russia’s Stanislav Osadchiy? My question is whether he is asked to be interviewed or he requests that he is. The media he invariably uses are Rik, Tass news agency and dear old Phil, who interviewed Osadchiy, yet again last weekend.

In his interviews, Osadchiy invariably gives us general instructions. In the Phil interview he issued directives about the foreign policy Kyproulla should follow. He said he hoped “Cyprus’ foreign policy, which traditionally follows the direction of developing partner relations with all countries, will not be distorted on the basis of political confrontation and be faced with a false and mistaken choice between Russia or the West.” When faced with choosing between Russia and the West, he hoped we chose and independent foreign policy, he told Phil.

Could our ambassador in Moscow give an interview to Pravda, telling it he hoped that when Russia had to choose between Turkey and Cyprus it would follow an independent policy, instead of constantly buttering up Erdogan, while maintaining its principled stand on the Cyprob?

IT WAS a good week for our foreign minister, Nicos Christodoulides, who secured his EU targeted measures against two executives of the Turkish petroleum Corporation TPAO for the illegal drilling in the Cypriot EEZ. It was a moral triumph that will not stop Turkey’s illegalities but will raise the standing of Nicos even higher among our countrymen.

On Tuesday he addressed the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, and once again uttered his usual feminist gibberish about gender diplomacy. “We have decided to actively incorporate the aspect of gender in our foreign policy as a priority and in this framework, we have already began undertaking substantive initiatives and actions which strengthen respect for human rights of women and girls at a national and regional level.” One day he may even tell us what these actions and initiatives at a national and regional level, actually are.