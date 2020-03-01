March 1, 2020

The Villagers of Ioannina City play Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou

One of the leading Greek heavy rock bands, the Villagers of Ioannina City, comes from the mountains of Epirus to the Cypriot capital for a single performance on Friday. They are deeply influenced by Greek nature and cosmic phenomena and infuse their unique brand of heavy psychedelic rock with folk instruments such as bagpipes, flutes and didgeridoo.

With their sound inspired by Black Sabbath and Tool adding to traditional instruments and scales from Greece’s rich musical past they created a blend meant to strike an impression both locally and internationally.

Since their debut album Riza in 2014 the band has toured all over Greece and has taken their music to many European cities including Berlin, Amsterdam, Barcelona and London. Throughout the last years, they have performed carefully selected shows in Greece, featuring a vast production with an impressive light show and grandiose stage settings.

In the meantime, the foundations for the Age Of Aquarius album were laid in absolute secrecy. Five years in the making is not an easy feat to stay hidden but the band managed to keep it under wraps until the autumn of 2019 when all preparations were completed.

This new album is exactly what the title implies, a whole new era of creation and experimentation, sonically and lyrically, setting up a journey through space and time, which will be brought to DownTown Live next week.

 

The Villagers of Ioannina City

Greek heavy rock band. March 6. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 10pm-3am. Tel: 99-810011



