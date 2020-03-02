March 2, 2020

Aerial spraying against mosquitos at salt lake on Wednesday

By Gina Agapiou00

Aerial spraying against mosquitoes will take place at the Larnaca salt lake on Wednesday morning, the municipality announced.

Particular emphasis is given on the areas surrounding the salt lakes due to increased hatching of the insects.

The environment department approved the aerial spraying at the salt lakes to manage mosquito populations, organised by the municipality in collaboration with the forestry department.

The procedure will start at 7am on Wednesday and will take about two hours. In the case of technical issues or bad weather conditions the procedure will take place the following week on Monday or Tuesday.

During the aerial spraying the nature path of Kamares to Aliki military camp will be closed to the public.

Air Tractor 802, a yellow agricultural aircraft will assist the aerial spraying with organic mosquito repel products.

Locals are asked to take individual measures to avoid mosquito hatching. Large containers, barrels or exposed old water tanks filled with water should be emptied out.

For more information call the municipality’s health services on 24816559, 24816562 and 24816557.



