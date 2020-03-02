March 2, 2020

British pensioner dies in Paphos crash

An 80-year-old man died in a car accident on Monday heading towards Amargetis village from Paphos, police said.

The man, a British permanent resident at some point he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a cement block around 3:15pm.

He was injured in the crash but died on the way to Paphos hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.



